Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 346.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,592 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,878 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.7% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,857 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.9% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.0% during the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Trading Down 0.4 %

MA traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $392.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,500,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,918. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $384.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $373.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $372.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $405.19.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 553,576 shares of company stock worth $211,635,322. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.85.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.