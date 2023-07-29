Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.06

Shares of Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.06 and traded as high as $6.36. Medical Facilities shares last traded at $6.36, with a volume of 2,000 shares changing hands.

Medical Facilities Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.10.

Medical Facilities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0611 per share. This is an increase from Medical Facilities’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.99%. Medical Facilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.58%.

Medical Facilities Company Profile

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. Its specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.

Featured Articles

