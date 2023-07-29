Mizuho Financial Group (MFG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter.
Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $11.12 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Mizuho Financial Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Mizuho Financial Group Stock Up 4.9 %
Shares of NYSE:MFG opened at $3.43 on Friday. Mizuho Financial Group has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average is $3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.48.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.
