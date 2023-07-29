Mizuho Financial Group (MFG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $11.12 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Mizuho Financial Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:MFG opened at $3.43 on Friday. Mizuho Financial Group has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average is $3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MFG. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 278.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,178,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,063,000 after acquiring an additional 6,017,867 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,695,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,100,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,617 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,129,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 7,883.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,147,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,474 shares in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

