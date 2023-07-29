Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MNSKY) Raised to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MNSKY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
MNSKY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt cut shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Investec upgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 290 ($3.72) to GBX 300 ($3.85) in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 280 ($3.59) to GBX 290 ($3.72) in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moneysupermarket.com Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$270.00.
Moneysupermarket.com Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MNSKY opened at C$11.51 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$11.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.97. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 52 week low of C$11.88 and a 52 week high of C$11.88.
Moneysupermarket.com Group Announces Dividend
Moneysupermarket.com Group Company Profile
Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.
