Morgan Stanley Lowers Progressive (NYSE:PGR) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $114.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $135.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Progressive from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $162.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered Progressive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Progressive from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Progressive from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $140.73.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE:PGR opened at $125.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $73.19 billion, a PE ratio of 42.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.74. Progressive has a 1-year low of $110.04 and a 1-year high of $149.87.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,155,730.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $4,630,440. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after purchasing an additional 29,750 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 8.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 103.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

