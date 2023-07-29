Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.50

Mosaic Capital Co. (CVE:M – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.50 and traded as low as C$5.49. Mosaic Capital shares last traded at C$5.50, with a volume of 2,850 shares trading hands.

Mosaic Capital Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$58.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.87, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.50.

About Mosaic Capital

(Get Free Report)

Mosaic Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth capital, mature, buyouts, and middle market investments. It prefers to invest in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services, utilities sectors and infrastructure, distribution, construction, business services, oil and gas services, manufacturing and real estate industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.