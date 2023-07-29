National Bank Financial Comments on Canadian Utilities Limited’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:CU)

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Utilities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Canadian Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $2.32 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday. CSFB lowered their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$40.50 to C$40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. CIBC cut their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$38.88.

Canadian Utilities Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of CU opened at C$32.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$36.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.58. Canadian Utilities has a 1-year low of C$32.89 and a 1-year high of C$41.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.66.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C($0.06). Canadian Utilities had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company had revenue of C$879.00 million during the quarter.

Canadian Utilities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.449 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. Canadian Utilities’s payout ratio is 77.83%.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

