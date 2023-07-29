National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.42-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.075-$2.135 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.12 billion. National Vision also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.17 EPS.

NASDAQ EYE traded up $1.39 on Friday, hitting $20.70. 2,756,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,265. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.36. National Vision has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $43.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.01.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $562.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.42 million. National Vision had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 3.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that National Vision will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EYE. Loop Capital boosted their target price on National Vision from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of National Vision from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of National Vision from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of National Vision from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of National Vision from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.11.

In other news, Director D Randolph Peeler acquired 22,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.59 per share, for a total transaction of $585,012.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,359,224.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other National Vision news, Director D Randolph Peeler acquired 22,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.59 per share, for a total transaction of $585,012.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,359,224.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs bought 12,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.81 per share, with a total value of $300,601.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 556,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,251,455.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 12.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Vision by 196.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in National Vision in the first quarter valued at $203,000.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

