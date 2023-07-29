NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,218 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 29,026 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,396,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,940 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on NIKE from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 3rd. BNP Paribas cut NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.03.

Insider Activity at NIKE

NIKE Stock Performance

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $13,294,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at $163,870,569.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $13,294,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,870,569.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 229,210 shares of company stock worth $26,228,475 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.61. 5,987,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,901,964. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.17.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

