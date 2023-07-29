Ninepoint Partners LP Has $169,000 Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Ninepoint Partners LP cut its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Agree Realty by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Agree Realty by 7,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Agree Realty by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Agree Realty by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000.
Insider Buying and Selling at Agree Realty
In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 10,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $712,085.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 281,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,117,958.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Agree Realty news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 10,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $712,085.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 281,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,117,958.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.45 per share, for a total transaction of $498,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 300,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,938,721.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 33,370 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,776. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Agree Realty Trading Down 1.5 %
Agree Realty stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.68. 647,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,271. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.39. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $63.34 and a 52 week high of $80.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.52). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $126.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Agree Realty Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 163.13%.
Agree Realty Profile
Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,908 properties, located in all 48 continental states and containing approximately 40.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.
Read More
