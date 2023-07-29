Ninepoint Partners LP Takes Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,953 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 30.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $403,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 26.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 31.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,540,000 after acquiring an additional 214,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CNQ traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.43. 1,000,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,249. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.07. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $62.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $66.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.57.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 20.63%. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.664 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.02%.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.80.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

