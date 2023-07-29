Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D cut its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,826 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern accounts for approximately 1.4% of Hyman Charles D’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $21,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 541 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,389 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.7% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NSC opened at $236.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $223.71 and its 200-day moving average is $222.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.68. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $196.33 and a 52 week high of $264.22. The firm has a market cap of $53.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 48.56%.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $242.00 to $262.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.08.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

