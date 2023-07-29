NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires 234 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $75.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,281,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,287,556. The stock has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.38 and a 200-day moving average of $73.34. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $79.49.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

