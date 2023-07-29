NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 3,481 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHG. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 189,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,378,000 after buying an additional 41,751 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after buying an additional 18,917 shares during the period. B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $8,723,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 58,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $77.45 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.18 and a 52 week high of $78.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

