NorthRock Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,477 Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $318,480,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 603.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,336,000 after buying an additional 1,485,339 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 570.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,258,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,998,000 after buying an additional 1,070,819 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,608,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,484,000 after buying an additional 979,395 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,362,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,326,000 after purchasing an additional 686,514 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COF opened at $114.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.45. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $123.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.18.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.38%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COF. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.09.

In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $103,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,695. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kara West sold 2,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $271,771.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,377. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $103,845.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,516 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,709 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

