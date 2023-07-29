NorthRock Partners LLC Has $312,000 Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

NorthRock Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $115.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.57. The company has a market cap of $64.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $117.85.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ICE shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 4,223 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total value of $456,675.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,737.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,978 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,289 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

