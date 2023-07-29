NorthRock Partners LLC Has $363,000 Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

NorthRock Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,822 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,584 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Snider Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 81,406.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $351,241,000 after buying an additional 30,164,236 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 861.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,534,381 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $87,625,000 after buying an additional 6,750,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,541,000. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Trading Down 3.5 %

F stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.25. The company had a trading volume of 116,595,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,673,910. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.87. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $16.68. The stock has a market cap of $53.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.59.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on F. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

