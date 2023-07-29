NorthRock Partners LLC Invests $243,000 in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth $40,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 138,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $13,396,618.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,909,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 138,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $13,396,618.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,909,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 6,440 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $619,978.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,153.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 252,201 shares of company stock worth $24,422,762. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Church & Dwight Stock Up 1.2 %

Several analysts recently commented on CHD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.38.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $97.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 58.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.45 and a 200-day moving average of $90.37. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.16 and a 52-week high of $100.52.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.