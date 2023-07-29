NorthRock Partners LLC Purchases 660 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Sowa Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ES stock opened at $72.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.84. The stock has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.47. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $67.79 and a 1 year high of $94.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.75%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.23.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

