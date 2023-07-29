NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 1,983 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,313,242,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400,056 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,566,000. Atreides Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 4,236,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,936,000 after buying an additional 2,766,866 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,647,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 5,609,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,786,000 after buying an additional 2,290,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $106,784.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,353,226.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $106,784.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,353,226.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $720,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,783.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,521 shares of company stock worth $12,035,275 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.
Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -126.32%.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.71.
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.
