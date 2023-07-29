NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 1,983 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,313,242,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400,056 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,566,000. Atreides Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 4,236,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,936,000 after buying an additional 2,766,866 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,647,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 5,609,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,786,000 after buying an additional 2,290,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $106,784.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,353,226.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $106,784.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,353,226.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $720,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,783.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,521 shares of company stock worth $12,035,275 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $64.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.27. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -126.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.71.

About Marvell Technology

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

