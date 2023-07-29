NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 240 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

NorthRock Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 109,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 145,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 18,216 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 136,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday. CL King initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 1.8 %

Boston Scientific stock opened at $51.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.15, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.23. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $37.74 and a 12 month high of $54.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $616,812.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $360,298.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,453 shares in the company, valued at $938,971.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $616,812.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,584 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,779 shares of company stock valued at $9,371,164. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading

