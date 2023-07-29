NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 862 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

NorthRock Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 195.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 25,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 17,123 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter worth about $555,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in United Airlines by 3,394.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 206,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,141,000 after purchasing an additional 200,663 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Airlines by 4.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines stock opened at $54.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.77 and its 200-day moving average is $48.05. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $1.00. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 48.89%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $627,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,440.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $627,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,440.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $256,211.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,599,801.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UAL shares. TheStreet raised shares of United Airlines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.71.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

