NorthRock Partners LLC Takes Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.59.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $50.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.19. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $51.21. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 2.06.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $10,947,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,423,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,297,238.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $10,947,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,423,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,297,238.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $100,180.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,796.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 272,350 shares of company stock valued at $11,899,881. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

