NorthRock Partners LLC Trims Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

NorthRock Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in General Mills by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in General Mills by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in General Mills by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 198,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,626,000 after purchasing an additional 13,823 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in General Mills by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,607 shares of company stock worth $2,297,897 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Mills Trading Up 0.6 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on General Mills from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on General Mills from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on General Mills from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

Shares of GIS stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $75.45. 2,934,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,433,669. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.78 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.76%.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

