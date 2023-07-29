Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $22.45-$22.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $22.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $38.40 billion-$38.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $38.39 billion. Northrop Grumman also updated its FY23 guidance to $22.45-22.85 EPS.

NOC stock traded up $4.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $449.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,127,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $68.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $450.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $455.67. Northrop Grumman has a fifty-two week low of $429.10 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. Analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOC. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Northrop Grumman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays downgraded Northrop Grumman from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $520.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $511.31.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.2% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

