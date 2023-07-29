Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.39

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.39 and traded as low as $11.19. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $11.19, with a volume of 609,541 shares changing hands.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.38.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAD. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 116.4% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 4,297,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311,466 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 3,389,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,001,000 after acquiring an additional 850,011 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 31.1% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,449,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,712,000 after acquiring an additional 343,723 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $3,428,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 29.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,287,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,844,000 after acquiring an additional 290,126 shares during the period.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

