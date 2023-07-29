Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.39

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.39 and traded as low as $11.19. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $11.19, with a volume of 609,541 shares changing hands.
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.38.
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%.
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.
