nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.72-0.74 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of +16-18% yr/yr to $864.2-879.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $894.76 million. nVent Electric also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.85-2.91 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVT. William Blair began coverage on nVent Electric in a research note on Thursday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on nVent Electric from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

nVent Electric Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NVT traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.21. 2,297,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.47. nVent Electric has a 1-year low of $30.48 and a 1-year high of $55.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.34.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.05 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 14.41%. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

Insider Activity at nVent Electric

In related news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 2,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $98,380.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,852.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other nVent Electric news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 2,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $132,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 2,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $98,380.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,852.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,293 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,474. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 1st quarter worth $322,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 524,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,502,000 after acquiring an additional 83,198 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 1st quarter worth $355,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 200,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,617,000 after acquiring an additional 33,664 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 11,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

