Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wedbush from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Premier Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ PPBI opened at $25.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $37.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.97.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $245.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.58 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 28.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.14%.

Insider Transactions at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In other news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 12,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $263,769.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,912.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, EVP Sherri V. Scott sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $29,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,344.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 12,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $263,769.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,912.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacific Premier Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 101,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.