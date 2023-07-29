PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in PayPal by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in PayPal by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 6,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.98. 10,191,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,886,034. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.95 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PYPL. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on PayPal from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.03.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

