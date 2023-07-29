Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Hits New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $69.57 and last traded at $69.32, with a volume of 121305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.92.

The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 29.53%.

PNR has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Pentair from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Pentair from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Pentair from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Pentair from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 382.0% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,606,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,697 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,999,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $884,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,893 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,208,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,735 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 31.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,337,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in Pentair by 41.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,608,000 after buying an additional 780,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.10 and a 200 day moving average of $57.10.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

