Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $3.92 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 32,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VO stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $226.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,134. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $229.34. The stock has a market cap of $55.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.36.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.