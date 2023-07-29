Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 706 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,253,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,487. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.77. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $58.38. The company has a market capitalization of $59.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.618 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

