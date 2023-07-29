Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Short Interest Up 101.8% in July

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 841,600 shares, an increase of 101.8% from the June 30th total of 417,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 35.8 days.

Perseus Mining Stock Down 1.7 %

PMNXF traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,561. Perseus Mining has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $1.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.38.

Perseus Mining Company Profile

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company primarily holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and Sissingué and Yaoure gold projects located in Côte d'Ivoire. Perseus Mining Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

