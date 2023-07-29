Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Short Interest Up 101.8% in July

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 841,600 shares, an increase of 101.8% from the June 30th total of 417,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 35.8 days.
Perseus Mining Stock Down 1.7 %
PMNXF traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,561. Perseus Mining has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $1.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.38.
Perseus Mining Company Profile
