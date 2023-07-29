PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN) and Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Head-To-Head Analysis

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) and Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PHINIA and Adient’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PHINIA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Adient $14.12 billion 0.28 -$120.00 million $0.12 350.00

PHINIA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Adient.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PHINIA 0 0 0 0 N/A Adient 2 4 4 0 2.20

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for PHINIA and Adient, as reported by MarketBeat.

Adient has a consensus target price of $45.38, indicating a potential upside of 8.04%. Given Adient’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Adient is more favorable than PHINIA.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.4% of Adient shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Adient shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PHINIA and Adient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PHINIA N/A N/A N/A Adient 0.08% 4.99% 1.32%

Summary

Adient beats PHINIA on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PHINIA



PHINIA Inc. develops and manufactures gasoline and diesel fuel injection components and systems. The company also sells products and services to independent aftermarket customers and original equipment service customers with new and remanufactured products. Its product portfolio includes a range of solutions covering the fuel injection, electronics and engine management, starters and alternators, maintenance, test equipment, and vehicle diagnostics categories. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

About Adient



Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific. Adient plc was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

