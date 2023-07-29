Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $288.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

Shares of PIPR opened at $150.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.35. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12-month low of $102.73 and a 12-month high of $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.98.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Piper Sandler Companies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Piper Sandler Companies

A number of research analysts have commented on PIPR shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $256,198.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,646 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,462.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 2,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $289,590.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,209.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 1,970 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $256,198.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,462.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,850 shares of company stock worth $2,156,042 in the last 90 days. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Piper Sandler Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 328.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 67.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 275.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 30.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

Featured Articles

