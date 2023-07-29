Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $499.40

Shares of Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 499.40 ($6.40) and traded as low as GBX 485 ($6.22). Polar Capital shares last traded at GBX 486.50 ($6.24), with a volume of 88,965 shares traded.
Polar Capital Stock Down 0.5 %
The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 505.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 499.48. The company has a market cap of £489.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,273.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.27.
Polar Capital Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a GBX 32 ($0.41) dividend. This is a positive change from Polar Capital’s previous dividend of $14.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.47%. Polar Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 12,105.26%.
Insider Activity
Polar Capital Company Profile
