Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $499.40

Shares of Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 499.40 ($6.40) and traded as low as GBX 485 ($6.22). Polar Capital shares last traded at GBX 486.50 ($6.24), with a volume of 88,965 shares traded.

Polar Capital Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 505.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 499.48. The company has a market cap of £489.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,273.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.27.

Polar Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a GBX 32 ($0.41) dividend. This is a positive change from Polar Capital’s previous dividend of $14.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.47%. Polar Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 12,105.26%.

Insider Activity

Polar Capital Company Profile

In other news, insider Samir Ayub acquired 17,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 476 ($6.10) per share, for a total transaction of £83,342.84 ($106,863.50). In related news, insider Gavin Rochussen sold 42,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 466 ($5.98), for a total transaction of £198,357.56 ($254,337.17). Also, insider Samir Ayub purchased 17,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 476 ($6.10) per share, for a total transaction of £83,342.84 ($106,863.50). Insiders sold a total of 148,243 shares of company stock worth $68,450,128 over the last 90 days. 23.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

