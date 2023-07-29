Polymath (POLY) Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $128.99 million and approximately $67,369.26 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000475 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.35 or 0.00314414 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00013572 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000091 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.1380768 USD and is up 12.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $109,940.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

