Presidio Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Presidio Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,977 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 0.8% of Presidio Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Presidio Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UNH traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $502.99. 2,930,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,660,730. The company has a market cap of $468.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $481.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $485.08.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. SVB Securities dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $579.89.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

