Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prologis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.48.

Prologis Stock Down 1.0 %

Prologis stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.65. 2,316,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,060,686. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.52. The company has a market cap of $114.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $138.86.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 91.58%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

