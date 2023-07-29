Prom Price Tops $4.18 on Major Exchanges (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. Prom has a total market capitalization of $76.27 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can now be bought for about $4.18 or 0.00014245 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Prom has traded up 6.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00021379 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00017402 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00014098 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29,345.76 or 1.00024631 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.19744454 USD and is down -0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,254,837.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.