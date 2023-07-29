PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRF) Shares Down 2.7%

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 403,801 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PBCRF shares. HSBC downgraded PT Bank Central Asia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PT Bank Central Asia Tbk in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get PT Bank Central Asia Tbk alerts:

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Trading Down 2.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.61.

About PT Bank Central Asia Tbk

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individual, corporate, and small and medium enterprise customers in Indonesia and internationally. It offers savings accounts; motorcycle financing, as well as car, housing, working capital, and investment loans; mutual funds and bonds; electronic money services; credit cards; business collection services; and home and eBanking, remittance, and customer services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Central Asia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.