Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for RB Global, Inc. Issued By William Blair (TSE:RBA)

RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA – Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of RB Global in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 24th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.75. The consensus estimate for RB Global’s current full-year earnings is $3.21 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for RB Global’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

RB Global (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C($1.00). The firm had revenue of C$692.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$580.44 million. RB Global had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 6.13%.

TSE RBA opened at C$85.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 65.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93. RB Global has a 52 week low of C$65.83 and a 52 week high of C$94.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$77.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$78.24.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $1.463 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. RB Global’s payout ratio is currently 110.00%.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

