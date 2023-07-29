Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Lowered by Haywood Securities

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) – Investment analysts at Haywood Securities lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued on Monday, July 24th. Haywood Securities analyst P. Vaillancourt now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. Haywood Securities also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HBM. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.25 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.57.

HBM opened at C$7.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.21. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$4.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.84. The stock has a market cap of C$2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.03.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

