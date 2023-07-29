QUASA (QUA) Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last Week

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QUASA has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. QUASA has a total market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $339.51 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00021682 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00017396 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00014124 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,336.50 or 1.00063326 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000086 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00150022 USD and is down -0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $623.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

