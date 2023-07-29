Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the June 30th total of 45,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Rave Restaurant Group in a report on Friday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Institutional Trading of Rave Restaurant Group
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Rave Restaurant Group during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 48.2% in the first quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 45,190 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 38.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 67,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.35% of the company’s stock.
Rave Restaurant Group Price Performance
Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 69.39% and a net margin of 66.57%.
About Rave Restaurant Group
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
