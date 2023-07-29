Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 5,352 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,352 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of D. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 63.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Price Performance

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE D opened at $53.50 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $86.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.21 and a 200 day moving average of $55.74. The company has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.71%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

