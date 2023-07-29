Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 117.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.4% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 13,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 52.6% during the first quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.59. 5,798,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,614,534. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.33. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $74.67 and a one year high of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, June 30th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 54.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $11,543,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,136,345 shares in the company, valued at $104,941,460.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,423,524 shares of company stock valued at $44,951,491 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on MS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Cfra reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.65.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.