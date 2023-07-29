Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $2.21 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 163.2% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $236.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.80. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.23 and a fifty-two week high of $240.76.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.