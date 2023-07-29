Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 806 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $202.00 to $204.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.55.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

LHX stock traded up $2.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $192.26. 1,434,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,684. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a PE ratio of 45.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.73. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.55 and a 1 year high of $255.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.57%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

