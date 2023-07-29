Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 325.8% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 52,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after buying an additional 40,315 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $36,000. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 18,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM opened at $100.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.42. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $110.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.489 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 22.94%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

